Why a doughnut when you can have a collar or a suit when there are sports bras?
A survey of British consumers’ pandemic spending has revealed some interesting trends
15 March 2022 - 18:20
Pet collars and casual clothing are replacing takeaway doughnuts and men’s two-piece suits this year as Britain’s statisticians update their inflation calculations to account for pandemic trends...
