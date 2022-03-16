×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Man, for the first time it’s all about men’s wear at London’s V&A

Male fashion is where it’s at in the venue’s first such exhibition, which traces it back to the 18th century

16 March 2022 - 20:10 By Hanna Rantala

From 18th century billowing shirts to a blue Gucci suit worn by singer Harry Styles, London’s V&A museum is holding its first exhibition dedicated to men’s fashion...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Rule Britannia! Burberry celebrates British culture in live return Lifestyle
  2. Nike/LV sneakers by Virgil Abloh raking in R93m in two-week auction The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. 'Squid Game' catapults HoYeon Jung off the runway into superstardom The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Most read

  1. Plastic to fantastic: Filipino designer weaves gowns out of rubbish Lifestyle
  2. Man, for the first time it’s all about men’s wear at London’s V&A Lifestyle
  3. Notre-Dame restoration work unearths potentially ‘spectacular find’ Lifestyle
  4. Why a doughnut when you can have a collar or a suit when there are sports bras? Lifestyle
  5. Gathering no moss: marking 60 years, Rolling Stones to go back on the road Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Statue vandalised outside parliament in Cape Town, three people arrested
‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA