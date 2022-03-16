Notre-Dame restoration work unearths potentially ‘spectacular find’
An ancient sarcophagus, parts of which date back to the 13th century, has been found under the Paris cathedral
16 March 2022 - 20:10
Archaeologists have found an ancient lead sarcophagus under Notre-Dame cathedral, with fragments of a rood screen, offering new insight into the history of the building which is under reconstruction after a devastating fire in 2019...
