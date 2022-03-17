Bolly good show as film does a rare nod to inclusivity
‘Jalsa’, which premieres on Friday, stars a child with cerebral palsy playing a character with the disability
17 March 2022 - 21:01
Bollywood's upcoming drama-thriller Jalsa features a child character with cerebral palsy played by an actor with the disability in what the film’s director and cast called a rare sign of inclusivity in the world’s largest film industry...
