Russian artist and Ukrainian in Bali shout unity from the rooftops
The two collaborate on a work of art that uses gigantic calligraphy to spell out ‘United World’ in six languages
22 March 2022 - 21:50
A Russian artist and a Ukrainian owner of a villa complex on the Indonesian resort island of Bali have come together to promote peace and unity through a giant work of art...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.