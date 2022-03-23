×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

All at sea: not this hairstylist and artist, for whom it’s hair today, art tomorrow

Jesstoni Garcia, who spends much time cruising the oceans without art supplies, uses his hair to create portraits

23 March 2022 - 20:23 By Adrian Portugal

Every few months when Jesstoni Garcia takes electric clippers to his head, he’s not just giving himself a haircut, he’s also harvesting art materials...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Russian artist and Ukrainian in Bali shout unity from the rooftops Lifestyle
  2. $200m will come in Andy if you want this Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe Lifestyle
  3. How Covid’s curtain down for a pianist became curtain up on deliciousness Lifestyle

Most read

  1. All at sea: not this hairstylist and artist, for whom it’s hair today, art ... Lifestyle
  2. Frankly, you’ve got it all wrong and tarnished the dignity of Holocaust ... Lifestyle
  3. Pollution: that’s what floats this man’s boat Lifestyle
  4. Fancy some pillow talk with ‘sex symbol’ Zelensky? Yearn no more Lifestyle
  5. $200m will come in Andy if you want this Warhol portrait of Marilyn Monroe Lifestyle

Latest Videos

EFF vs Dudula: Dudula members deny leader stole R300 from elderly man while EFF ...
No masks required outdoors: Ramaphosa reveals latest level 1 covid rules