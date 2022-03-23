Frankly, you’ve got it all wrong and tarnished the dignity of Holocaust survivors
The publisher of a discredited book on Anne Frank’s betrayal has recalled the work
23 March 2022 - 20:23
The Dutch publisher of a discredited cold case investigation into the betrayal of teenage Jewish diarist Anne Frank says it is recalling the book after a critical report on its findings...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.