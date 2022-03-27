BRENWIN NAIDU | Peugeot 208 aims to beat the odds

Offerings like this prove that one of the biggest mergers in the automotive industry has certain gems in its stable

This month Stellantis celebrated its first full year in SA. In case you missed it, the company is a result of one of the biggest mergers in the automotive industry. Under its local umbrella sits Fiat, Fiat Professional, Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Jeep, Opel, Peugeot and Mopar. Globally, the portfolio includes Chrysler, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Lancia, Maserati, Ram and Vauxhall. Maserati is represented in SA but carries on as an independent player on our shores, for the time being anyway...