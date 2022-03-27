×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

‘To every person who has ever bought a movie ticket, thank you’

Oscars weekend kicks off with honours for Samuel L Jackson, Danny Glover, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann

27 March 2022 - 17:18 By Lisa Richwine

Hollywood ushered in the Academy Awards weekend by bestowing honorary Oscars to Samuel L Jackson and other movie industry veterans for their decades of film and humanitarian work...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. First female trio hosts, fan-selected awards: Inside Oscars 2022 shake up Lifestyle
  2. Blockbusters are great, but long live the art-house film Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Five trends to expect on awards carpets as Oscars edge closer The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Powerful women are trending at the Oscars: no victims need apply Lifestyle

Most read

  1. BRENWIN NAIDU | Peugeot 208 aims to beat the odds Lifestyle
  2. It’s a sin, cuzzie: Oscars’ ‘ugly cousin’ sticks it to lame films Lifestyle
  3. ‘To every person who has ever bought a movie ticket, thank you’ Lifestyle
  4. ‘Bridgerton’ is back and it’s as sexy as ever Lifestyle
  5. Nutrients be damned, we’re all over oodles of noodles Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe