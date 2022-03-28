‘Drive My Car’ Oscar win elates Japan, stokes hopes for Murakami

The film, an adaptation of a Haruki Murakami story, won Best International Feature at the Academy Awards

From Tokyo streets to the highest levels of government, Japan on Monday cheered the Oscar win of Drive My Car amid hopes it will raise the profile of Haruki Murakami, the perennial Nobel Prize hopeful who penned the story on which the film was based...