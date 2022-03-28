×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

‘Drive My Car’ Oscar win elates Japan, stokes hopes for Murakami

The film, an adaptation of a Haruki Murakami story, won Best International Feature at the Academy Awards

28 March 2022 - 20:05 By Irene Wang and Elaine Lies

From Tokyo streets to the highest levels of government, Japan on Monday cheered the Oscar win of Drive My Car amid hopes it will raise the profile of Haruki Murakami, the perennial Nobel Prize hopeful who penned the story on which the film was based...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. It’s a sin, cuzzie: Oscars’ ‘ugly cousin’ sticks it to lame films Lifestyle
  2. ‘To every person who has ever bought a movie ticket, thank you’ Lifestyle
  3. Bolly good show as film does a rare nod to inclusivity Lifestyle
  4. A weekend of triumph and tragedy in the film industry Lifestyle
  5. Canned? Film festival may ban Russia from 2022 event Lifestyle

Most read

  1. ‘Drive My Car’ Oscar win elates Japan, stokes hopes for Murakami Lifestyle
  2. Lebanese breast cancer survivors choose tattoos over taboos Lifestyle
  3. Nothing cryptic: NFTs the answer to saving the Amazon, says Brazilian firm Lifestyle
  4. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Here’s why Chris Rock and Will Smith deserve neither praise ... Ideas
  5. BRENWIN NAIDU | Peugeot 208 aims to beat the odds Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...
Anti-xenophobia and Operation Dudula protesters meet in Johannesburg