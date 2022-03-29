×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Yes we Cannes: Apple TV+ makes history with Oscar win for ‘CODA’

The service, which bought the film for a record R364m after its 2021 debut, is the first streamer to win best picture

29 March 2022 - 20:28 By Dawn Chmielewski

Apple TV+ made history on Sunday as the first streaming service to win a best picture Oscar...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then apologises upon winning Oscar Lifestyle
  2. On the lighter side of the infamous Oscars slap Lifestyle
  3. ‘To every person who has ever bought a movie ticket, thank you’ Lifestyle
  4. Best and worst dressed at this year's Oscars Lifestyle

Most read

  1. This hotel has gone to the dogs, but it’s cool, say pet owners Lifestyle
  2. This R440m homegrown ‘chicken egg’ is sure to make any girl your best friend Lifestyle
  3. Yes we Cannes: Apple TV+ makes history with Oscar win for ‘CODA’ Lifestyle
  4. ‘Drive My Car’ Oscar win elates Japan, stokes hopes for Murakami Lifestyle
  5. Lebanese breast cancer survivors choose tattoos over taboos Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot
Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...