BRENWIN NAIDU | Eskom stopping you from going electric? Volvo has the solution
Plug-in hybrid concept would be the best solution to SA’s challenges with power supply, says company MD
03 April 2022 - 17:32
Volvo is aiming for an all-electric model range by 2030. In our market, we are already seeing the transition towards that goal. Earlier this month the automaker released three additions for SA consumers in the premium-car space...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.