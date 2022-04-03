Cannes has that loving feeling for maverick Cruise
The actor’s ‘Top Gun’ sequel will screen at the festival, with a look back at his career
03 April 2022 - 17:29
Tom Cruise will screen his hotly anticipated Top Gun sequel at the Cannes film festival in May, where an event will also look back at his Hollywood career, organisers say...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.