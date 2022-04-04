History goes digital as NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant sells for R1.9m

Proceeds of the sale will go towards helping Liliesleaf Farm heritage site and museum stay afloat

A non-fungible token of Nelson Mandela’s arrest warrant has sold for R1.9m. The handwritten yellowed piece of paper, issued 61 years ago, was sold last weekend at a historic NFT auction hosted by Momint, an African-based NFT marketplace company...