One in five US high schoolers isn’t heterosexual and they’re paying the price: study
About 22.5% of those surveyed by the CDC are part of the LGBTI community and facing mental health challenges
04 April 2022 - 20:08
In the US, one in five high school pupils does not identify as heterosexual and many said they faced mental health challenges in the past year, a study has found...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.