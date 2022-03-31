×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Stop blowing smoke up our butts and cut back on smoking scenes, Netflix

In 2019 it pledged to do so, but US lawmakers say in the past four years it has shown more than any other channel

04 April 2022 - 20:08 By Brody Ford

Netflix has been warned to limit young people’s exposure to smoking and vaping imagery...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Not so cool after all: 10 things your teen needs to know about vaping News
  2. Is nicotine the primary cause of smoking related disease? Lifestyle
  3. YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED | Is working from home good for my health? South Africa

Most read

  1. History goes digital as NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant sells for R1.9m Lifestyle
  2. One in five US high schoolers isn’t heterosexual and they’re paying the price: ... Lifestyle
  3. Stop blowing smoke up our butts and cut back on smoking scenes, Netflix Lifestyle
  4. BRENWIN NAIDU | Eskom stopping you from going electric? Volvo has the solution Lifestyle
  5. Badminton goes futuristic in Malaysia with glow-in-the-dark courts Lifestyle

Latest Videos

State of disaster lifted: Ramaphosa announces some regulations to remain in ...
Teary Zola 7 overwhelmed by the love at Kwaito Legends Festival return