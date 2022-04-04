×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Fits everybody, Angels included: Kim Kardashian unveils Victoria’s Secret weapon

Alessandra Ambrosio, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Candice Swanepoel are part of the ad campaign for Skims

05 April 2022 - 20:10 By Ella Ceron

Kim Kardashian’s lingerie brand is promoting itself with throwback iconography by hiring former “Angels” from Victoria’s Secret for its ad campaign.  ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. The curious case of Julia Fox: four ways to wear the viral ‘Ye muse’ liner Lifestyle
  2. Noah you don’t: Instagram hoofs West south for a daily show of his own Lifestyle
  3. Heavyweights on the ropes for using fame to ‘lure’ crypto investors World
  4. Tearful reunions, comebacks and pop freedom: that was showbiz 2021 Lifestyle

Most read

  1. It’s better for everyone, so will you go back to the office full time? Lifestyle
  2. Fits everybody, Angels included: Kim Kardashian unveils Victoria’s Secret weapon Lifestyle
  3. Transgender in the UK? Then it’s not safe to be you Lifestyle
  4. History goes digital as NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant sells for R1.9m Lifestyle
  5. One in five US high schoolers isn’t heterosexual and they’re paying the price: ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space
State of disaster lifted: Ramaphosa announces some regulations to remain in ...