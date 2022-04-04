×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Transgender in the UK? Then it’s not safe to be you

LGBTQ groups pull out of conference after government refuses to ban transgender conversion therapy

05 April 2022 - 20:10 By Emily Ashton

More than 80 organisations pulled out of the UK government’s international LGBTQ conference due to be held in June after Prime Minister Boris Johnson dropped a plan to ban so-called conversion therapy for transgender people...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. LGBTQ+: the fourth-largest economy, yet its rights are being stonewalled World
  2. Conversion therapy and its devastating effects cost the US $9bn a year World
  3. New Zealand MPs vote to change the law, not the sexual orientation World
  4. ‘To say I’m afraid is an understatement. It feels like waiting to be ... World

Most read

  1. It’s better for everyone, so will you go back to the office full time? Lifestyle
  2. Fits everybody, Angels included: Kim Kardashian unveils Victoria’s Secret weapon Lifestyle
  3. Transgender in the UK? Then it’s not safe to be you Lifestyle
  4. History goes digital as NFT of Mandela’s arrest warrant sells for R1.9m Lifestyle
  5. One in five US high schoolers isn’t heterosexual and they’re paying the price: ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space
State of disaster lifted: Ramaphosa announces some regulations to remain in ...