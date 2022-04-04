Transgender in the UK? Then it’s not safe to be you
LGBTQ groups pull out of conference after government refuses to ban transgender conversion therapy
05 April 2022 - 20:10
More than 80 organisations pulled out of the UK government’s international LGBTQ conference due to be held in June after Prime Minister Boris Johnson dropped a plan to ban so-called conversion therapy for transgender people...
