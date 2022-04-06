JENNIFER PLATT | Book sales tick-tock up thanks to the net’s ‘literary nerds’

Teens on BookTok are taking reads viral and have pushed site views up from 5.8-billion last year to 39.2-billion now

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

I wrote a column about BookTok more or less a year ago. In it I discussed how it was a growing trend among teens and was driving sales of books to such an extent that even US bookstore chain Barnes & Noble set up BookTok display tables of viral titles. Last year this time the TikTok subsite reported about 5.8-billion views. That’s now grown to a massive 39.2-billion. I’m not good at maths, so I’m not going to even attempt to work out the percentage growth, but I would say it’s a helluva lot...