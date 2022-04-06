You heard that? New Batman story is coming to Spotify podcasts
The original series is coming in May and will be in nine different languages
06 April 2022 - 20:15
Spotify’s podcast fiction series about Batman alter-ego Bruce Wayne will debut around the world in May with local adaptations in nine countries including India, Brazil and Japan, the company says...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.