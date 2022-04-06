×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

You heard that? New Batman story is coming to Spotify podcasts

The original series is coming in May and will be in nine different languages

06 April 2022 - 20:15 By Lisa Richwine

Spotify’s podcast fiction series about Batman alter-ego Bruce Wayne will debut around the world in May with local adaptations in nine countries including India, Brazil and Japan, the company says...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Guess what? Robin might be gay and it would be marvellous Lifestyle
  2. Spin-offs and M&As: the fight to the top of the most lucrative streaming ... Lifestyle
  3. Joe Rogan apologises, Spotify to add advisory to Covid podcasts Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Machine see, machine do: Japanese robot can peel bananas cleanly Lifestyle
  2. What a win: Darwin notebooks returned to UK library 20 years after vanishing Lifestyle
  3. You heard that? New Batman story is coming to Spotify podcasts Lifestyle
  4. JENNIFER PLATT | Book sales tick-tock up thanks to the net’s ‘literary nerds’ Lifestyle
  5. It’s better for everyone, so will you go back to the office full time? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space