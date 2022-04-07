Sweet deal as art meets fashion to boost a brand and spotlight creatives

Lyndi Sales and nine other creatives are the canvas for the workwear brand Sweet Orr’s latest collaboration

In the past couple of years, fashion has been dictated to by micro trends. For example, workwear became a regular inspiration in streetwear. For the Sweet Orr company, the influence of micro trends is having more of an effect on fashion than ever, but with a delicious twist...