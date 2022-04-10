BRENWIN NAIDU | The butch is back: meet the 2022 Isuzu D-Max

Isuzu has launched the latest D-Max in SA in the city of its birth, Gqeberha

The outgoing Isuzu D-Max (formerly KB-Series) accounted for healthy sales figures even towards the end of its life cycle. A new one has arrived but the previous generation vehicle will continue to soldier on as a budget-focused offering, having been reheated in the same way that Volkswagen did with its Polo Vivo...