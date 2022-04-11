No heart of glass: how an artist is uplifting recyclables, youngsters and his country

With no glass collection process in Ghana, Michael Tetteh is turning glass waste into art and creating jobs

Michael Tetteh, Ghana’s only professional glassblower, clenched his teeth as he gripped a red-hot ball of molten glass, his burnt and blistered hands bare against the steaming stack of wet newspaper he used to protect them...