Palm Sunday resurrected at Jerusalem’s crucifixion church
After two years, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre welcomes Christians to celebrate the start of Holy Week
11 April 2022 - 20:11
Prayers in Arabic and Latin echoed in the rotunda of Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Sunday as Christians from around the world were once again able to attend Palm Sunday mass after two years of Covid-19 travel restrictions...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.