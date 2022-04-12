Hello, hello, hello, how high will you go to entertain yourself?
Kurt Cobain’s guitar in Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ video is expected to fetch nearly R12m on auction
12 April 2022 - 19:51
The iconic blue guitar Kurt Cobain rocked out with in Nirvana’s seminal 1990s music video Smells Like Teen Spirit is expected to fetch up to $800,000 (about R11.7m) when it is auctioned next month. ..
