×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Meta broadens its horizons with moneymaking tools in the metaverse

Soon users will be able to sell their accessories or offer paid access to specialised digital spaces they have built

12 April 2022 - 19:51 By Reuters

Facebook owner Meta Platforms is beginning to test tools for selling digital assets and experiences within its virtual reality platform, says Horizon Worlds, a key part of its plan for creating a metaverse...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Meta staggers over a minefield of Russian propaganda World
  2. Passive or aggressive? What will it be for Twitter from the Musk ‘thunder cloud’ World
  3. Will Elon unMusk a social media platform that champions free speech? World
  4. Meta verse yourselves with tech, advertisers, because mixed reality is coming Lifestyle
  5. Tick-tock snaps the clock for Facebook as we chat and I message elsewhere World

Most read

  1. Meta broadens its horizons with moneymaking tools in the metaverse Lifestyle
  2. Hello, hello, hello, how high will you go to entertain yourself? Lifestyle
  3. Plane what? Plain mad? Skydivers to attempt world-first aviation feat Lifestyle
  4. Roaring success: ‘Life of Pi’, ‘Cabaret’ scoop up Olivier Awards for theatre Lifestyle
  5. Palm Sunday resurrected at Jerusalem’s crucifixion church Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours