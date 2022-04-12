Plane what? Plain mad? Skydivers to attempt world-first aviation feat

On April 24 the US’s Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington hope to become the first pilots in history to pull off a ‘plane swap’

In a world first, Red Bull Air Force members and cousins Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington will take their two Cessna 182 aircraft and pitch them into a synchronised nosedive at 4,000m, stop the engines, while a custom-manufactured air brake will hold the planes in a controlled-descent speed of 225km/h. The pilots will then exit their respective aircraft and skydive in tandem into each other’s planes, crossing over each other midair and regaining control, before performing a safe landing — all in less than one minute...