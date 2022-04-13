Seventy-five years ago two men decided to stop drinking. This is what came of it
As Alcoholics Anonymous celebrates 75 years in SA, this is the tale of Solomon S and Arthur S, who started it here
13 April 2022 - 20:35
For the first time since Covid-19 reached our shores, Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) members from all over SA (link:%20https://aasouthafrica.org.za/is-aa-for-you/) will meet in person in Cape Town over Easter to celebrate the organisation’s jubilee — 75 years of fellowship which have rescued millions of lives from alcoholism...
