Universal Music all shook up about managing Elvis’s song catalogue
As music companies look to boost royalties, it has added Presley’s songs to its stable
13 April 2022 - 20:36
Universal Music is adding the song catalogue of the King of Rock ’n Roll, Elvis Presley, including hits such as Can’t Help Falling in Love and Jailhouse Rock, under a publishing deal with Authentic Brands Group...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.