Five spiritual tourism destinations and how to experience them

As the world returns to international travel, we expect sacred places to grow popular with tourists looking to go inward

The pandemic has led some people to take a greater interest in religion and spirituality. One of the many definitions of the “spirit” is that it is our inner, nonphysical world, including both our conscious and subconscious minds. Our spiritual self interprets sensory inputs from our outer world and creates our experience of reality...