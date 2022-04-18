Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch: doccie strips bare ‘flagrant discrimination’

Netflix production tells story of how the trendy teen brand used exclusionary practices to drive soaring profits

As office life resumes across the US, cautionary tales of corporate misdeeds have been topping the charts on streaming platforms. With The Dropout on Hulu, Super Pumped on Showtime and WeCrashed on Apple TV+, the shenanigans of rogue tech founders have made for compelling docudramas...