Sticks that give sodium the chop but keeps food tasting salty
Japan researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance salty taste while helping reduce sodium intake
20 April 2022 - 20:28
Japanese researchers have developed computerised chopsticks that enhance salty tastes, potentially helping those who need to reduce sodium in their diets...
