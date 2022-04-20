The art of wartime: Ukraine invades the Venice Biennale
The world’s most important art event this year is noticeably different from its predecessors
21 April 2022 - 19:43
Less than an hour after VIPs filed into Venice’s Giardini to view the opening of Venice’s 59th Art Biennale, a lone man in a dark overcoat unfurled a sign in front of an empty building normally used by Russia to show art. The sign read, in part: “I AM STANDING HERE IN FRONT OF THE RUSSIAN PAVILION AGAINST THE WAR AND AGAINST RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT CULTURAL TIES.”..
