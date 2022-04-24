Your digital footprints could help hackers infiltrate computer networks

All phishing attacks require info on targeted people, and this information can be obtained from online internet activity

When you use the internet, you leave behind a trail of data, a set of digital footprints. These include your social media activities, web browsing behaviour, health information, travel patterns, location maps, information about your mobile device use, photos, audio and video. These data are collected, collated, stored and analysed by various organisations, from the big social media companies to app makers to data brokers. As you might imagine, your digital footprints put your privacy at risk, but they also affect cybersecurity...