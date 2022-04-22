×

Lifestyle

I worked Abercrombie’s storefront as a model. This is what happened at the back

Netflix doccie is accurate: the closer to the front of the store and entrance, the more white and American the staff became

25 April 2022 - 19:50 By Samuel Etienne

Netflix’s White Hot documentary chronicling the heady days of Abercrombie & Fitch’s popular and exclusionary marketing strategy of tying oiled abs, gyrating bodies and white-picket-fence Americana to brand identity is an accurate portrayal. I should know: I was one of the shirtless models who greeted visitors to its stores. ..

