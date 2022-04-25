Nicolas Cage is the most fascinating and exciting actor working today

His take on stardom is different: a chance to reinvent himself with each role, to try something new and surprise viewers

In Nicolas Cage’s latest film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, he plays a character called ... Nick Cage. This meta-commentary on fame and celebrity, wrapped up in a thriller plot, is full of Cage-inspired “Easter eggs” and knowing nods to the audience...