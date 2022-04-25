Nicolas Cage is the most fascinating and exciting actor working today
His take on stardom is different: a chance to reinvent himself with each role, to try something new and surprise viewers
25 April 2022 - 19:50
In Nicolas Cage’s latest film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, he plays a character called ... Nick Cage. This meta-commentary on fame and celebrity, wrapped up in a thriller plot, is full of Cage-inspired “Easter eggs” and knowing nods to the audience...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.