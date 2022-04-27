×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

From harmless gunk to a feast for bugs: what is toe jam?

There are four tips to follow to avoid problems with ‘cheese’ between your toes

27 April 2022 - 18:49 By Caroline Robinson and Luke Donnan

Toe jam can be a source of fascination, disgust or barely noticed. It can be a sign you need to wash your feet or rethink your choice of footwear. It can also lead to major health issues...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Sticks that give sodium the chop but keeps food tasting salty Lifestyle
  2. Shroom for improvement: magic mushrooms work better than anti-depressants World
  3. Creature comforts: how cats, dogs and horses help humans heal Lifestyle
  4. Salt in moderation, but now on to black pepper: healthy or not? Lifestyle
  5. Does counting calories help curb obesity? Fat chance, say many experts World

Most read

  1. From harmless gunk to a feast for bugs: what is toe jam? Lifestyle
  2. Why an edit button for Twitter is not as simple as it seems Lifestyle
  3. Debunked! Save your own skin and avoid these TikTok trends Lifestyle
  4. ‘Bad Boy of Speyside’ meets jazz meets nose-to-tail dining experience Lifestyle
  5. I worked Abercrombie’s storefront as a model. This is what happened at the back Lifestyle

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa