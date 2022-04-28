Black Twitter is a ‘powerful force’, but Musk’s takeover brings uncertainty
Black people have been targets of abuse that they feel will run wild with the Tesla boss’s insistence on ‘free speech’
28 April 2022 - 20:49
BlackPlanet? Tumblr? Or, God forbid — MySpace?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.