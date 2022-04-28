Forget about apples, a cold shower a day keeps the doctor away

Or does it? Experts look at this new trend and tell us what science really says about it

Anyone watching the BBC programme Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof may be starting to wonder whether there really is “power in the cold shower” as the extreme athlete claims. Hof, who set a Guinness World Record for swimming under ice, says that a “cold shower a day keeps the doctor away” by decreasing stress and increasing energy levels...