×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Why many women with autism and ADHD aren’t diagnosed until adulthood

This is what to do if you think you show the symptoms of what are often seen as ‘male disorders’

28 April 2022 - 20:50 By Alokananda Rudra

Over the past decade or so, there’s been an uptick in the number of adults being diagnosed with autism and ADHD. Any number of factors might explain this rise, including greater public awareness of both conditions, broader diagnostic criteria and changing perceptions of who autism and ADHD affects...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Pupils with special needs are being sidelined, says veteran teacher News
  2. A diverse workplace works — it helps to think differently Lifestyle
  3. Expert teams needed to manage hoarding, which worsened during pandemic Lifestyle
  4. Too much at once: pandemic sends ADHD symptoms into overdrive News
  5. ‘I don’t spend that much time on my device.’ Yeah right, say researchers Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Why many women with autism and ADHD aren’t diagnosed until adulthood Lifestyle
  2. Forget about apples, a cold shower a day keeps the doctor away Lifestyle
  3. Black Twitter is a ‘powerful force’, but Musk’s takeover brings uncertainty Lifestyle
  4. From harmless gunk to a feast for bugs: what is toe jam? Lifestyle
  5. Why an edit button for Twitter is not as simple as it seems Lifestyle

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa