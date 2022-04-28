Why many women with autism and ADHD aren’t diagnosed until adulthood

This is what to do if you think you show the symptoms of what are often seen as ‘male disorders’

Over the past decade or so, there’s been an uptick in the number of adults being diagnosed with autism and ADHD. Any number of factors might explain this rise, including greater public awareness of both conditions, broader diagnostic criteria and changing perceptions of who autism and ADHD affects...