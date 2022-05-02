×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Between one culture and another, there is always a third space

Islamic designs have moved west, where they’ve been adapted and where their origins may not even be recognised

02 May 2022 - 18:38 By Soheila Kolahdouz Esfahani

What is culture? In today’s globalised world, we are familiar with seeing various cultural objects and ornamentation outside their original location or context...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Online Timbuktu manuscripts only a sliver of West Africa’s ancient archive Opinion & Analysis
  2. BOOK EXTRACT | How Swahili became Africa’s most spoken language Opinion & Analysis
  3. Five spiritual tourism destinations and how to experience them Lifestyle
  4. Unlocking the mysteries of little known, pre-Islamic kingdoms Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Between one culture and another, there is always a third space Lifestyle
  2. Curtain up on education as first NFT museum aims to show their value Lifestyle
  3. Bored with apeing around in this game? You could land a mint on the other side Lifestyle
  4. Why many women with autism and ADHD aren’t diagnosed until adulthood Lifestyle
  5. Forget about apples, a cold shower a day keeps the doctor away Lifestyle

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa