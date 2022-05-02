Bored with apeing around in this game? You could land a mint on the other side
The ‘Bored Ape’ NFT company has raised billions in cryptocurrency in a virtual land sale
02 May 2022 - 18:36
The company behind the “Bored Ape” NFTs has raised about $285m (about R4.5bn) in cryptocurrency by selling tokens which represent land in a virtual world game it says it is building...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.