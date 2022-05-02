×

Lifestyle

Curtain up on education as first NFT museum aims to show their value

The Seattle venue wants to help people understand blockchain-based digital assets

02 May 2022 - 18:37 By Matt McKnight

The world’s first permanent NFT art museum has opened in Seattle, aiming to “pull back the curtain” on blockchain-based digital art...

