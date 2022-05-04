How new hi-tech archaeology is revealing the ghosts of human history

Using a cheap technique, experts are uncovering motifs they previously wouldn’t have been able to

New details of our past are coming to light, hiding in the nooks and crannies of the world, as we refine our techniques to go looking for them. Most lauded is the reconstruction of the evolution of humanity since our African origins around 300,000 years ago by analysing our living and fossil DNA. Replete with the ghosts of African and Eurasian populations of the deep past, these have been resurrected only through the ability of science to reach into the world of the minuscule by studying biomolecules...