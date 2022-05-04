×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

How new hi-tech archaeology is revealing the ghosts of human history

Using a cheap technique, experts are uncovering motifs they previously wouldn’t have been able to

04 May 2022 - 19:16 By Paul Pettitt and Alistair Pike

New details of our past are coming to light, hiding in the nooks and crannies of the world, as we refine our techniques to go looking for them. Most lauded is the reconstruction of the evolution of humanity since our African origins around 300,000 years ago by analysing our living and fossil DNA. Replete with the ghosts of African and Eurasian populations of the deep past, these have been resurrected only through the ability of science to reach into the world of the minuscule by studying biomolecules...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Notre-Dame restoration work unearths potentially ‘spectacular find’ Lifestyle
  2. Whichever way you slice it, these prehistoric axes are special News
  3. Centuries-old Good Shepherd ring recovered from shipwrecks off Israel World
  4. Tiny Homo naledi skull of small child feeds theory that the species ... South Africa

Most read

  1. BRENWIN NAIDU | Manual sports cars aren’t dead — ask Toyota Lifestyle
  2. How new hi-tech archaeology is revealing the ghosts of human history Lifestyle
  3. It’s madness! Dr Strange is back, but he won’t be going to Saudi Arabia Lifestyle
  4. Move over, Marilyn, Kim’s got this, even though it weighed her down Lifestyle
  5. How to sleep your way to the top. Meditation and exercise also help Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on stage 2 load-shedding
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart