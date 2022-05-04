It’s madness! Dr Strange is back, but he won’t be going to Saudi Arabia
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is here, but the country is having none of its ‘LGBTQ references’
04 May 2022 - 19:15
Walt Disney’s Marvel Studios takes a turn into horror territory in a new Doctor Strange movie that opens in SA on Friday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.