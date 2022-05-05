I beg your Parton: medley of rap, rock, pop, country and new wave at Hall of Fame
Duran Duran, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and Pat Benatar among 2022 Rock & Roll inductees
05 May 2022 - 20:14
Rapper Eminem, 1980s new wave band Duran Duran and country music legend Dolly Parton are among the performers who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.