I beg your Parton: medley of rap, rock, pop, country and new wave at Hall of Fame

Duran Duran, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and Pat Benatar among 2022 Rock & Roll inductees

Rapper Eminem, 1980s new wave band Duran Duran and country music legend Dolly Parton are among the performers who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year...