×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

I beg your Parton: medley of rap, rock, pop, country and new wave at Hall of Fame

Duran Duran, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and Pat Benatar among 2022 Rock & Roll inductees

05 May 2022 - 20:14 By Lisa Richwine

Rapper Eminem, 1980s new wave band Duran Duran and country music legend Dolly Parton are among the performers who will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Here’s why Dolly Parton said no to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame! Lifestyle
  2. Hitmaker Neil Diamond sells entire song catalogue to Universal Lifestyle
  3. Dolly good show: Parton, Duran Duran up for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Lifestyle
  4. ‘That pure, pure voice’: girl group icon who sang ‘Be My Baby’ dies at 78 Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Yay to art vibing with fashion in H&M’s latest local collaboration Lifestyle
  2. For Gucci, virtual currencies are in vogue Lifestyle
  3. ‘Stop shoving it down our throats, LGBT artists. Just be fabulous’ Lifestyle
  4. I beg your Parton: medley of rap, rock, pop, country and new wave at Hall of ... Lifestyle
  5. BRENWIN NAIDU | Manual sports cars aren’t dead — ask Toyota Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Mapping the final moments before Hillary Gardee's murder
WATCH | Hillary Gardee murder: What we know so far