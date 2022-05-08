BRENWIN NAIDU | From beaming beauties to ‘Beam me up Scottie’, this is the BMW 7-Series

With BMW about to launch its latest version of the iconic 7-series, lets look at how the car has evolved over the years

The Audi A8, BMW 7-Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class are flagship offerings of their respective stables that pander to a very specific demographic – diplomats, captains of industry, hip-hop stars or debonair action-man chauffeurs, as in the case of a certain Transporter...