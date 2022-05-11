Music icon bites the dust after two decades of fruitful labour
Apple is pulling the plug on the iPod after 20 years
11 May 2022 - 19:35
Apple is discontinuing the iPod more than 20 years after the device became the face of portable music and kick-started its meteoric evolution into the world’s biggest company...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.