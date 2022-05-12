Puffed with pride: Cuba’s legendary hand-rolled cigars are smoking
State cigar monopoly posts record sales in 2021 as global travel resumes and vaccinations accelerate
12 May 2022 - 20:34
Cuba’s state cigar monopoly Habanos logged record sales of its famous hand-rolled smokes in 2021, rebounding strongly after two years of pandemic-induced sluggishness...
