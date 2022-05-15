LISTEN | Freedom of the sea: Cape surfers break waves and stereotypes
Two athletes who defy racial and gender expectations are celebrated in a two-part documentary series
15 May 2022 - 17:58
As SA celebrated Freedom Day recently, top surfer Cass Collier and internationally qualified lifeguard and surfing coach Khanyisa Mngqibisa opened up about their journeys of overcoming stereotypes, prejudice and apartheid to find freedom in the waves...
